Renault Zoe EV showcased at Auto Expo 2020

The Renault line-up at the Auto Expo 2020 was headlined by the Triber AMT which will be launched in India later this year. But on the sidelines, it has showcased the K-ZE and this car that you see in the pictures is the Zoe EV.

It’s the French automaker’s smallest EV on sale in Europe and is currently a test bed for their autonomous driving technology. We have had a go in an autonomous Zoe EV and you can read about that here. This autonomous driving programme also includes a ride sharing system which is being developed simultaneously with autonomous driving programme.

As far as the Zoe EV goes, this car sports the angular Renault badge, LED headlamps, funky lines associated with the French automaker’s design philosophy and a grey with black interiors associated with Renault budget cars.

There’s no plan to bring the Zoe EV to India as we are still a long way from having the infrastructure that would support a car like the Zoe EV. Moreover, India will get a localised version of K-ZE when Renault starts its electric car operations for India.