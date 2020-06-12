Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet spotted testing in production guise

Kia Sonet spotted testing in production guise

June 12, 2020, 08:29 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
20957 Views
Write a comment
Kia Sonet spotted testing in production guise

- Kia will launch the Sonet in India in August or September 2020

- Will compete against the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Kia Motors has restarted road-testing the Sonet compact SUV after the government of India eased the lockdown restrictions. The test mule looks like a near-production version of the Sonet Concept that debuted at the Auto Expo 2020.

The heavy camouflage has done a better job of hiding the details, but the dual-tone alloys and the sharply raked window-line reveals its identity quite easily. The Kia Sonet was earlier set to launch in India in August this year, but the plan seems to have been pushed to September now.

Kia Sonet left rear three quarter

The Sonet will be based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue, and will also share its mechanicals with the compact SUV. Kia is also expected to equip the Sonet with best-in-class features, and price it aggressively compared to the Venue.

Lower variants of the Kia Seltos will be powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol motor. It is likely to be offered with a clutch-less Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT). Higher versions will use an 118bhp/173Nm 1.0-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol unit that will be coupled to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. For mile munchers, there will be a Seltos-sourced 1.5-litre diesel motor that puts out 98bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. The oil burner will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Kia Sonet Rear view

Kia is entering the compact SUV segment at a time when every other carmaker wants to have a pie of it. The segment has established players like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. On the other hand, Renault and Nissan are readying the Kiger and Magnite SUVs, respectively, while Volkswagen and Skoda are also expected to enter the fiercely contested segment.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

229 Likes
72842 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

751 Likes
400935 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in