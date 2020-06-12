Toyota provides a mobile medical unit for COVID-19 testing in Karnataka

- Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TKM has proactively responded with timely solutions

- The mobile medical unit will help IISc, Bangalore amplify its relief activities

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has handed over a mobile medical unit (MMU) to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore to help scale up COVID-19 testing in the state.

The MMU will be used as a molecular diagnostic laboratory that can test for Coronavirus and provide results quickly, thus reducing the turnaround time, while further scaling up testing.

As patients can be tested within the confines of their surroundings, it would result in containing the virus and also prevent overcrowding at hospitals. The mobile unit can be driven to provide prevention and relief activities in areas where there is no medical infrastructure for the local community.

Mr Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Director, TKM, said, “Every affected country in the world is facing a lack of adequate medical support and infrastructure due to the unprecedented magnitude of the virus outbreak. The rapid rise in the number of cases in the last few days in India has put more strain on the medical infrastructure, particularly from a testing standpoint. Mobile units such as the MMU, will be crucial to complement the laboratory network on the ground. To increase testing and to flatten the COVID curve, corporates and Governments have to join hands. We, at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, remain committed to supporting the Government of Karnataka in fighting this pandemic and will continue to collaborate with them on various fronts.”