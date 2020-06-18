Kia Sonet - Should its production version be worth the wait?

Firstly what all the talk is about

The Kia Sonet Concept unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo is a stubby little SUV, likeable for its compact yet muscular design. It gets the brand's signature design traits including the Tiger nose grille and LED lights along with body cladding that makes it look like a mini Seltos. The latter has already gotten an approval by the Indian masses, so it's a good thing for the Sonet. Besides, with fewer and cleaner lines, the new kid's design is unorthodox. Certainly why it has gotten people talking. So much so, that it’s quite searched amongst upcoming cars on google trends and even has a good number of page landings on CarWale. With its launch on schedule this year, let's further analyse if its production version is worth the wait.

Difficult path in the right direction

Let's first address the question - wouldn’t launching a sub-four metre SUV cannibalise the sales of its bigger sibling? Yes, chances are the Sonet might eat into the fat profits of the Seltos. Nevertheless, when running a restaurant, it’s as important to have appetisers on a menu as a main course. Especially in a place where people are spoilt for choice. Likewise for carmakers. Well, a good ‘food for thought’ is that the Creta is still doing well even with the Venue accompanying it in Hyundai’s range. Furthermore, Hyundai and Kia's synergy has helped in the inception of the Sonet as it’s based on the Venue.

Why should it be a no-brainer?

Yes, the Sonet shares underpinnings with its successful sibling, the Venue, although with a different top hat. It will get Kia's striking design language, interesting interiors and probably even a diesel automatic. Having the latter one with a smooth gearbox should also be in Kia’s favour. Diesels are frugal and ATs add to the convenience. But not everyone adores an AMT version (despite its practicality). One would like to have the option of a quicker and more efficient one. Also, do take note that the prices of diesel AT SUVs like the Creta, XUV500, Seltos etc. are galloping away. Not that it's totally out of reach, but people are now preferring petrol AT SUVs at lower prices. Again, these are fuel guzzlers mostly struggling to even touch two digit FE numbers. So, a smaller diesel with an efficient AT gearbox will easily be preferred. And thanks to the Sonet being a sub-four metre vehicle, a lower excise duty will help the carmaker to price it competitively.

Still an uphill task!

But will just meeting India’s small car regulations make it an instant hit? Certainly not. The Indian market is a tough one to crack. There’s already an interesting lot available like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. All bring forth a similar package and none are setting the sales charts on fire. Sure, the Sonet will get a varied range of BS6-compliant powertrain options like a 1.2-litre petrol mated to a five-speed manual, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed or seven-speed DCT and a diesel. Reasonable, but not spectacularly different than what’s already available in the market. This is where a smooth diesel AT combo would be a step-up and also make for a beneficial option. As is, it all percolates down to how efficiently Kia has distinguished the Sonet from the horde of compact SUVs currently available. It’s good it’s already crafted to look very different and would be sorted with a cabin with promising space and features.

What else to appease a buyer?

Indian consumers nowadays even vouch for convenience features like wireless charging, auto climate control, auto headlamps wipers etc. in these small SUVs. Kia has smartly taken care of this demand and, in fact, is going a step ahead to provide more first-in-class features in its final production version. The Sonet’s latest images show the largest-in-class 10.5-inch touchscreen, premium Bose audio system, full leather upholstery and ventilated seats. Also, new smart connectivity features under UVO are all USPs not seen in the segment before.

Convincing enough then?

All the afore-mentioned things are quite a plausible effort in complying with changing consumer demands and appealing to the tech-savvy Indian. Also, with more aspirational value, the Kia Sonet will appeal to buyers of more than one kind. The youth is obviously one, while even a family guy wanting a small but premium car for runabouts would consider this. As is, there are many takers looking for a smaller or rather a compact SUV boasting of all the bells and whistles. This one’s a great alternative with a feature-rich cabin, good looks and a greater range of gearbox options too. All of it makes it indeed worth the wait.