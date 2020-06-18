Please Tell Us Your City

New Audi RS7 Sportback teased ahead of launch in India

June 18, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New Audi RS7 Sportback teased ahead of launch in India

-The Audi RS7 Sportback will be powered by a 591bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

- The model is expected to be launched in India soon

Audi India has teased the 2020 RS7 Sportback ahead of its launch in the country that is expected to take place soon. The new-gen RS7 Sportback was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and drives in with a host of updates over its predecessor.

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

Under the hood of the new Audi RS7 Sportback is the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that now produces 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. Mated to an eight speed automatic transmission with the Quattro four-wheel-drive system, the model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds.

On the outside, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback features a blacked out grille, lip spoiler, 21-inch alloy wheels (22-inch units available as an option), side skirts and a rear diffuser with integrated exhaust tips. Audi is likely to offer the entire range of personalisation options for the RS7.

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Rear Three Quarter

The interiors of the new Audi RS7 Sportback will come equipped with dual touchscreen units on the centre console, fully digital instrument display, flat bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters and Alcantara upholstery. Once launched, the Audi RS7 will rival the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63S.

