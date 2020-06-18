Please Tell Us Your City

Range Rover turns 50 years old, gets commemorative limited edition

June 18, 2020, 11:20 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Range Rover turns 50 years old, gets commemorative limited edition

-         Special Edition model limited to 1970 units

-         Iconic luxury 4x4

It was on 17 June 1970 when Land Rover introduced a luxury sub-brand with the name ‘Range Rover’. Over the years, it became a synonym for a capable and luxurious off-roader. And now, celebrating five decades, the British carmaker has introduced Range Rover Fifty limited edition with a production run of just 1970 units, a tribute to original debut year. 

Land Rover Range Rover Right Side View

In its 50 years of service, the Range Rover has pioneered many technological advancements. It was the first SUV to debut a permanent 4WD system. And in 1989, it became the world’s first 4x4 to be fitted with ABS. Then in 1992, it also became the first off-roader to feature electronic traction control and automatic electronic air suspension. All these years, the Range Rover has also proven itself in some of the most testing and gruesome motorsports. This includes winning the Paris-Dakar rally twice. 

Land Rover Range Rover Front view

Looking at the Range Rover Fifty limited edition, it gets a clamshell bonnet, distinctive floating roof, split tailgate and trademark front fender vents, all of which are a tribute to the original 1970 RangeRover. It is based on the Autobiography trim and is finished in bespoke Auric Atlas paint. It sits on gorgeous 22-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the ‘1 of 1970’ plaque sites on the centre console while it can also be seen on headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates. The RR Fifty will be available in both standard and LWB models with both petrol/diesel and PHEV guise. Land Rover Special Vehicle Operation is also offering three ‘Heritage’ paint schemes as a tribute to the original paint palette.

Land Rover Range Rover Front view

The Range Rover family grew in 2005 when the British carmaker introduced a smaller Range Rover Sport with performance in mind. It was later joined by the Evoque in 2010, which was aimed at younger buyers and was designed by Victoria Beckham. In 2017, the family grew once again with the introduction of the Velar. Taking its name from the first Range Rover prototypes, the Velar is positioned between the Range Rover Sport and Evoque. 

The Range Rover is truly one of the iconic 4x4 currently on sale in the global market. Although the Daddy Rangie has gotten exorbitantly expensive, it remains true to its original philosophy of offering off-road prowess in a luxurious package.

