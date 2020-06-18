Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Kia Carnival teased ahead of global launch

June 18, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New-gen Kia Carnival teased ahead of global launch

Kia Motors has released an official teaser image of the next-generation Carnival ahead of its global premiere. The updated version is expected to go on sale in international markets later this year.

The teaser image reveals the clean lines of the premium MPV, which is in-line with Kia's new‘Symphonic architecture’ design philosophy. It makes use of flat surfacing and sharp elements like the new iteration of the tigernose grille, which we have seen on the Kia Seltos, and more recently in the Kia Sorento. It will feature a squat stance with large machined alloys.

The new Kia Carnival is expected to be underpinned by an updated architecture that should make it longer and wider. It is also likely to sit on a longer wheelbase, which should result in increase cabin space.

Kia is reportedly working on offering multiple variants of the Carnival to attract a wider customer base. Lower trims are likely to be offered with an 11-seat layout that could be targeted towards fleet operators. It is also reported to be offered as a four-seater with electrically-adjustable captain seats in the second row.

As far as mechanicals are concerned, the new Kia Carnival is expected to get an updated version of the 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel motor. There is also talk about a Sorento-sourced 280bhp 2.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. While the MPV will initially go on sale in international markets, an Indian launch is expected in 2022.

  • Kia
  • Kia Carnival
  • Carnival
