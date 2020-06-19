Please Tell Us Your City

  Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: Why should you buy?

Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: Why should you buy?

June 19, 2020, 08:02 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: Why should you buy?

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new-generation GLS in India. It is the S-Class of SUVs (hence the S in the name), which means it pioneers many techs and features which will later trickle down to other SUVs in the carmaker’s line-up. Now it is on sale in India for an ex-showroom price of Rs 99.90 lakh. So let us look at the reasons to buy the GLS-Class, and reasons to look for other alternatives.

What’s good about it?

Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Front Three Quarter

The GLS has always been a tour de force in technical prowess and creature comfort. The new one has grown in size furthermore compared to the already huge previous generation and is equally opulent on the inside. Everything about the new GLS is big – be it the wheels, bonnet, pillars, windows or grille.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard

The cabin gets the latest MBUX interface with all the connectivity features. It even gets 11 USB ports and two wireless charging trays! Creature comfort includes more cabin space than before. You also get five-zone climate control with separate vents. And there are tonnes of upholstery and personalisation options. It also gets Burmeister sound system and OTA updates coupled to the wide-screen MBUX system.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Front view

Then there’s the choice of two powertrains. The 3.0-litre petrol generates 362bhp/500Nm while the diesel is good 325bhp/700Nm. The nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system is standard. And the petrol derivative also gets a 48Volt EQ boost.

What’s not so good about it?

Mercedes-Benz GLS Rear view

It is difficult to point out flaws in the GLS. But if we were to nit-pick, this Mercedes flagship comes with the latest iteration on MBUX system. However, the interface could have been a tad special given the SUV’s demeanour. Secondly, despite its humongous proportions, the third row is still a squeeze for adults, especially on longer hauls. Also, getting into the third row still isn’t a graceful affair.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Side View

Lastly, there are now better alternatives in the market for a much more affordable price tag. So buying the GLS would be viable for those who want the trusty-old Three-Pointed Star leading the way. 

Specification:

3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol – 362bhp and 500Nm

3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel – 325bhp and 700Nm

Nine-speed 9G-Tronic Automatic transmission, 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system

EQ Boost in the petrol model

Did you know?

Mercedes-Benz GLS Front view

Before Mercedes-Benz renamed it as GLS-Class, the flagship SUV used to be called as GL-Class. According to this naming strategy, the ‘G’ is for geländewagen (German for off-road vehicle), while the ‘S’ in the name is for denoting the equivalent to the S-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.26 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.16 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.2 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.21 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.13 Crore onwards

