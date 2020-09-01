Kia Sonet to be launched in India on 18 September

- The new Kia Sonet will be offered with three powertrain options

- Customers can choose from six variants and 11 colours

Kia Motors India has revealed that the Sonet sub-four metre SUV will be launched in the country on 18 September, 2020. Bookings for the model commenced on 20 August, 2020 for an amount of Rs 25,000. The model will be offered in HT Line and GT Line.

The Kia Sonet will be available with two petrol engines that include a 1.2-litre NA unit, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The former, which produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, will be mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter, which produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill, available in two states of tune. The variant with a six-speed manual unit will be capable of producing 97bhp and 240Nm of torque, while the variant with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be producing 112bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet will include full LED headlamps, projector fog lights, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and contrast coloured rear diffuser. Inside, the model will be equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, sound mood lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging with cooling function, air purifier, drive and traction control modes, as well as a Bose sourced seven-speaker music system. The Sonet will receive safety features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, Brake Assist (BA), and hill-start assist. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently leaked on the web, details of which are available here.

The new Kia Sonet will be offered in six variants that include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX HTX Plus, and GTX Plus. Colour options on the model will include Intense Red, Beige Gold, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, Intelligency Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White. Also on offer will be dual-tone colour options such as Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl.