Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 5,555 units in August 2020

- TKM saw a marginal rise in its M-o-M sales in August 2020

- The company will be launching the Urban Cruiser later this month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 5,555 units in the month of August 2020, thus exceeding sales volumes of July 2020, which stood at 5,386 units. The company had sold a total of 10,701 units in the domestic market in August 2019, and had exported 843 units of the Etios as well.

Last month, Toyota commenced bookings for the Urban Cruiser sub-four metre SUV for an amount of Rs 11,000. The company will be launching the model later this month and to know all about it, you can click here.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM said, “We began August with a lot of apprehensions due to the skewed rise in COVID positive cases in Karnataka state and throughout the country. It had a resultant impact on both the demand and supply scenarios. Fortunately, August witnessed an increase in demand for most of our models akin to pre-COVID times, including customer inquiries and orders. However, supplying vehicles from our end (to dealers) posed as a challenge due to the rising number of COVID cases in Bangalore and its surrounding areas, where most of our workforces reside. This even lead us to ramp down production to a single shift so as to be able to ensure that we are taking all measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees first, and of the community at large. Thankfully, more than half the COVID infected workers at TKM have recovered completely and are reporting back at work, after having completed all necessary protocols as laid down by the state health authorities. This has helped us immensely in inching up supplies, so as to be able to cater to the increasing demands of our customers.”