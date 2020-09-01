Hyundai Motor India sells 45,809 units in India in August 2020

- Registers 19.9 per cent growth in domestic sales

- Significant drop in export figures in the month of August

Hyundai Motor India has registered 19.9 per cent growth in sales with 45,809 units sold in India in August as against 38,205 units sold in the same period in 2019. The numbers are impressive considering the fact that car sales are low in the country due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, the exports have dropped to 6,800 units in August as compared to 17,800 units in the same period last year. Due to lower exports, cumulative sales figure of 52,609 units last month is significantly lower as compared to 56,005 units sold in August 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “HMIL continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian Automobile industry by registering Domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August 2020 with positive growth of 19.9 per cent, on a comparative low base of last year. Good response to the all-new Creta, the new Verna, the new Tucson, Nios, Aura, and the recently launched India’s First iMT powertrain - Hyundai Venue, has resulted in this performance. We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic.”