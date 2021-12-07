CarWale
    Kia India records sales of 14,214 units in November 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Kia Seltos becomes the highest contributor with 8,859 units

    - Total sales decline by over 32 per cent 

    Kia India has reported a domestic sale of 14,214 units in November 2021. The Seltos was the carmaker’s highest-selling model with 8,859 vehicles retailed in the last month. The Sonet and the Carnival MPV recorded 4,719 and 636 units, respectively. On a monthly scale, the numbers slumped by over 14 per cent. 

    Kia Carnival Right Front Three Quarter

    Recently, Kia introduced a six-seater version of its Carnival MPV. Available in single Prestige trim, it is priced at Rs 28.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It features captain seats for second and third-row and you can read more about it here

    Kia Carnival Front View

    In October 2021, Kia launched the First Anniversary Edition of the Sonet compact SUV. The special edition is available in 1.0-litre T-GDi and 1.5-litre diesel versions and gets a handful of visual highlights. For more details on the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition, click here.

    Besides this, Kia is all set to unveil its fourth model for India that was recently christened as the Carens. The upcoming Kia Carens will be unveiled on 16 December, 2021 and will be a three-row model based on the Seltos SUV. To know more about it, click here.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
