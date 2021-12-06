CarWale
    Tata Punch registers 6,110-unit sales in November 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Tata Punch is the company’s second bestseller in India in November 2021

    - The sub-compact SUV registered 6,110-unit sales in India last month 

    Back in October, Tata Motors launched the Punch sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Punch micro-SUV is available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Moreover, Tata Punch is also the first model to be based on the ALFA architecture. 

    Back in November, Tata Punch registered 6,110-unit sales in the country and was also the second bestselling model for the company last month. Interestingly, the Punch has also been quick to emerge among the top-25 cars to be sold in the country last month, wherein the vehicle claimed the 14th position. Smart styling elements and lucrative pricing have boosted sales for the Punch sub-compact SUV in the country. Depending on the variant, Tata Motors offers multiple customisation options, such as – Rhythm (optional on Pure and Adventure variants), Dazzle (optional on Accomplished variant), and iRA (optional on Creative variant) customisation options.

    Under the hood, Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Furthermore, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces.       

    We have already driven the Tata Punch. To read more about it in detail, click here.

    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
