    Kia's upcoming MPV christened as Carens; India launch in early 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    11,729 Views
    Kia’s upcoming MPV christened as Carens; India launch in early 2022

    - Global unveil on 16 December, 2021

    - Will be launched in India in Q1 of CY2022

    Kia India has unfolded the mystery around its upcoming three-row model and labelled it as the Carens. The carmaker has stated that the name ‘Carens’ is based on the concept of ‘Car+Renaissance’ that signifies the outset of a new era. The Carens will be manufactured locally at Kia’s Anantapur plant and will make its global debut on 16 December, 2021.        

    The Kia Carens will be based on the brand’s highest-selling SUV, the Seltos and will be the fourth model to join the India line-up. Like every Kia model, the Carens will boast a feature-rich cabin along with petrol and diesel powertrain options. Based on the previous sightings, the Carens will draw some styling cues from its SUV siblings and will have a slightly stretched wheelbase and increased length to accommodate the third-row seats. 

    Kia Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As per the new teaser video shared by Kia on its social media platforms, the Carens will sport stylish headlamp integrated DRLs, a new brand logo, and tail lamps with boomerang-shaped elements. To know more about the Kia Carens, click here.

    Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game-changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments.”

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Popular Videos

