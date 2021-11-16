Kia Carnival Prestige six-seat variant prices start at Rs 28.95 lakh

- The six-seat version of the Kia Carnival Prestige variant replaces the nine-seat version

- The variant in question wears the old Kia logo

Kia India has discreetly introduced a six-seat layout in the Carnival MPV, with prices starting at Rs 28.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The six-seat version replaces the nine-seat version in the model’s line-up, which now comprises of six-seat, seven-seat, and eight-seat layouts.

Compared to the outgoing nine-seat version of the Kia Carnival, which featured three rows of captain seats and a bench seat in the last row, the six-seat version, as the name suggests, is equipped with six captain seats spread over three rows. Apart from the update to the seating layout, there are no mechanical or feature updates to the Carnival Prestige variant.

Dealer sources have also confirmed that the Premium and Prestige variants of the Carnival will feature the old Kia logo while the Limousine and Limousine Plus variants of the MPV will come equipped with the new logo. We have driven the Kia Carnival, and you can read our review here.