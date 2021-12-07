New Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

- The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 187bhp, 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine

- The model receives design updates and a few feature additions over the outgoing model

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan has been launched in India for an introductory price tag of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully-loaded variant known as Elegance that is offered in seven colours including Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Onyx White, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver, and Kings Red. Bookings for the new Tiguan have commenced, while deliveries are slated to begin in mid-January 2022.

On the outside, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, as the same suggests, gets updates to the fascia in the form of a new two-slat chrome grille, a set of new dual-pod projector headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, and redesigned bumper with larger air intakes. Changes to the side profile are limited to a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels, while the posterior benefits from a set of reworked LED tail lights, refreshed bumper, and Tiguan lettering on the bootlid.

Inside, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument console, and wireless charging. Also on offer is a three-zone climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, memory function for the electrically-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.

Under the hood, the new Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will source power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will send power to all four wheels with the help of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission.