MG Motor India retails 2,481 units in November 2021

- MG’s production in India continues to be affected due to the semi-conductor shortage issue

- The brand recently announced an updated delivery schedule for the Astor mid-size SUV

MG Motor India revealed that the carmaker has sold 2,481 units in November 2021. The company has not revealed the variant-wise sales numbers for last month.

Morris Garages India added that the semi-conductor shortage continues to constrain the production levels of the brand, and they are working on delivering the models to their customers on time. The company recently shared a significant update regarding the bookings and delivery schedule of the Astor mid-size SUV, details of which are available here.

An official statement from MG said, “The recently launched Astor along with the Hector, ZS EV, and Gloster continues to attract strong customer interest and remain the brand of choice for the customers in their respective segments. MG Motor India is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor within 2021.”