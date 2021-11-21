CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Astor bookings and delivery schedule updated

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    12,793 Views
    MG Astor bookings and delivery schedule updated

    - Astor deliveries arelikely to be delayed due to ashortage of chips and semiconductors 

    - Company aims to deliver first batch of 5,000 units in the current calendar year 

    MG Motor announced the prices for the Astor mid-size SUV on 11 October, while the bookings commenced from 21 October, 2021. The feature-loaded SUV made its debut with several best-in-segment and first-in-segment features. This time around, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India has indicated that the shortage in supply of chips and semiconductors is likely to impact delivery timelines for the MG Astor. The shortfall has resulted in the alteration of the production plans. 

    The company also revealed that certain variants like the Style and Super have witnessed an unprecedented demand. However, the company claims to have recalibrated its backend to ensure adequate support to the customer base. For updates on the delivery status, customers can visit the MY MG app or reach out to the contact centre. 

    MG Motor plans to deliver the first batch of 5,000 Astor units by the end of 2021. However, in the event of deliveries being delayed to 2022, the company will offer launch price protection to this first batch of customers. 

    The MG Astor is based on the ZS platform and is available in four variant options – Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. To read about MG Astor in detail, click here

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New-gen Range Rover variant details revealed ahead of launch in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5131 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5131 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Astor bookings and delivery schedule updated