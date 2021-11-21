MG Astor bookings and delivery schedule updated

- Astor deliveries arelikely to be delayed due to ashortage of chips and semiconductors

- Company aims to deliver first batch of 5,000 units in the current calendar year

MG Motor announced the prices for the Astor mid-size SUV on 11 October, while the bookings commenced from 21 October, 2021. The feature-loaded SUV made its debut with several best-in-segment and first-in-segment features. This time around, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India has indicated that the shortage in supply of chips and semiconductors is likely to impact delivery timelines for the MG Astor. The shortfall has resulted in the alteration of the production plans.

The company also revealed that certain variants like the Style and Super have witnessed an unprecedented demand. However, the company claims to have recalibrated its backend to ensure adequate support to the customer base. For updates on the delivery status, customers can visit the MY MG app or reach out to the contact centre.

MG Motor plans to deliver the first batch of 5,000 Astor units by the end of 2021. However, in the event of deliveries being delayed to 2022, the company will offer launch price protection to this first batch of customers.

The MG Astor is based on the ZS platform and is available in four variant options – Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. To read about MG Astor in detail, click here.