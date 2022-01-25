CarWale
    Kia Carens spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    147 Views
    Kia Carens spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch

    - To be available in two petrol and one diesel engine options 

    - Will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options

    Kia India recently commenced Carens bookings at a token amount of Rs 25,000. The company accumulated 7,738 bookings for the Carens in a single day. Currently, Kia dealers are undergoing training for the Carens in the country. Ahead of its official launch sometime soon, the Carens MPV has been spotted sans camouflage. 

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Kia Carens will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options. This would also be the first model to be introduced under Kia’s latest design philosophy – ‘Opposites united’. The vehicle will be available in five variant options – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. To learn more about the variant-wise feature list, click here. The Carens MPV will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The vehicle will be available in seven colour options including Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl. To read about the Kia Carens in detail, click here

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Carens will be available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 2,750rpm. 

    Kia Carens Steering Wheel

    We have experienced the Kia Carens up close. To read our first look review, click here.  

    Spy image source: RL

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Haval Dargo trademark registered in India

