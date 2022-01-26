CarWale
    Tata Safari Dark edition: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Safari Dark edition: Now in pictures

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors launched the Safari Dark edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in three variants that include XT+, XZ+, and XZ+ 6S. Let us have a look at the changes to the Safari Dark over the regular variant in a picture gallery below.

    Tata Safari Left Front Three Quarter

    The most significant change to the exterior design of the Tata Safari Dark edition is the Oberon Black paintjob.

    Tata Safari Front Bumper

    The new variant gets a Piano black finish on various panels across the body such as the grille, headlamp bezels, and the roof rail inserts.

    Tata Safari Front Fender

    On the front fenders, the Safari Dark edition gets a Dark badging.

    Tata Safari Wheel

    On either side, the blacked-out treatment continues not only on the body, but also on the 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    Inside, the new Tata Safari Dark edition gets a new Blackstone all-black interior theme.

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    Also on offer is a dark chrome interior package, visible on elements such as the steering wheel, AC vents, and the grab handles.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    The dashboard of the Safari Dark gets a Blackstone matrix treatment.

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    In terms of upholstery, the Dark edition of the Tata Safari features Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery with Deep Blue tri-arrow perforations and ‘#Dark’ embroidery on the front head-rests.

    Tata Safari Sunroof/Moonroof

    The new edition of the Safari SUV also comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

    Tata Safari Second Row Seats

    Feature additions over the regular version of the model include ventilated seats for the first and second row (latter only for six-seat variant).

    Tata Safari Infotainment System

    The new version also benefits from an air purifier with an Air Quality Index (AQI) level gauge.

    Tata Safari Infotainment System

    The infotainment system in the Safari Dark gets wireless function for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Tata Safari Left Side View

    The Tata Safari Dark edition continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. 

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia Carens spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch

    Tata Safari Gallery

