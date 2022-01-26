CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV: What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 MG ZS EV: What to expect?

    - Likely to get a bigger battery pack for a longer driving range 

    - To get fresh cosmetic and feature updates 

    The 2022 MG ZS EV has been recently spied testing in the country ahead of its anticipated launch in the second quarter of 2022. The upcoming updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates along with a bigger battery pack to offer a better driving range. 

    Although the ZS EV facelift test mule was heavily camouflaged, it does reveal a few details such as a tweaked front bumper, which is complemented by redesigned or a new set of headlamps. It is believed that the updated model will borrow the ADAS system from advanced tech feature-loaded Astor. Furthermore, the power output figures are likely to be unchanged, however, as mentioned, the bigger battery pack is expected to offer a longer driving range. Additionally, the 2022 MG ZS EV might also offer features such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and more. 

    The electric motor in the current model is powered by a 44.5kWh battery to produce 141bhp and 353Nm of torque. The company is tight-lipped about its latest plans and more details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

    Tata Safari Dark edition: Now in pictures

