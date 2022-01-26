Tata Tigor CNG First Drive review to go live tomorrow at 9.00 am

-Available in two versions

-60-litre CNG tank

The Tata Tigor CNG was launched in India on 19 January for the Indian car market with prices in the range of Rs 7.70 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh for two variants with one petrol engine and manual gearbox combination. We have driven the car and our first drive video and review will go live tomorrow at 9.00 am.

The petrol engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 72bhp/95Nm and can be had only with a five-speed manual gearbox. It gets a 35-litre petrol tank and a 60-litre CNG tank mounted in the boot.

It is essentially a variant in the Tigor range and is available in the XZ and XZ+ variants giving it the same exterior design, interior layout as well as feature list as the standard petrol car. The three major changes comprise the CNG tank, modified digital instrument cluster and i-CNG badging at the rear.

The Tigor CNG is a direct rival for the likes of the Hyundai Aura CNG. In addition to the Tigor CNG, Tata also launched the Tiago CNG and its range is priced from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 7.65 lakh