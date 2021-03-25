CarWale
    India-bound Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV base-variant spied testing

    Jay Shah

    - Will rival the Maruti Suzuki S Presso and Mahindra KUV100 NXT

    - Could be unveiled in India sometime later this year

    The Hyundai AX1 will be the newest addition to the recently sparked segment in India. Previously, the test mule of the micro SUV was spied testing on the snow, details of which can be read here. This time around we have two prototypes of the AX1 on a test in the brand's home country. The model on the left appears to be the top-spec trim while the middle one appears to be a lower-spec of the same model. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The most evident changes on the base variant are steel rims, fender-mounted turn indicators, roof antenna, and absent roof rails. Other bits on the model remain the same which includes split headlamps, front grille, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and the boxy exterior shape. The rear profile still remains a mystery with the large and bulky sheet covering, however, it will get a bumper-mounted number plate slot with square-shaped rear defoggers. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interior and powertrain details of the AX1 is still under the wraps and we expect a few more sightings of the vehicle for comprehensive details. If launched in India, it will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki S Presso, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Tata HBX. Presently, Hyundai has the Santro in the budget segment which is available with a petrol and CNG variant. 

