BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross spotted again; interior details leaked

- To be powered by BS6 1.9-litre diesel engine

- Expected to be launched in India next month

Isuzu finally seems to be on track for launching the BS6 compliant D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up in the country. Last week, a V-Cross sans camouflage was spotted on a test run, details of which can be read here. This time around details as to the interior of the upcoming V-Cross have surfaced online.

Sadly, the cabin of the BS6 V-Cross receives no changes as seen on the global model launched last year. The V-Cross revealed for the international markets received updates such as leather upholstery, keyless entry with push start/stop button, dual-zone climate control, and bi-LED headlights. Although after a wait of nearly one year, the pick-up when launched in India is expected to be offered with the same set of features and equipment as on the earlier BS4 model.

The ‘Z’ badge and automatic transmission in the spy shots denote the top-spec Z Prestige trim being tested on the public roads. If reports on the internet are to be believed, Isuzu might launch the V-Cross in India in the coming month.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine will now be BS6 obedient making 134bhp and 320Nm of peak torque when paired with a five-speed manual transmission and 148bhp/350Nm of torque when mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Previously, the V-Cross was offered in three variants – High Z, Standard, and Z Prestige.

Image Source