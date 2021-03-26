CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Arjun Maini to enter 2021 DTM racing with Mercedes-AMG team, GetSpeed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    399 Views
    Arjun Maini to enter 2021 DTM racing with Mercedes-AMG team, GetSpeed

    - 2021 DTM season to be held in June 2021

    - Will mark India’s entry in DTM 

    Indian racing car driver, Arjun Maini will lead the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team, GetSpeed in the upcoming 2021 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) racing series slated to be held from 18 June 2021. Maini will be the first Indian to compete in endurance racing. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The young racer will be taking the wheel behind the tri-coloured GT3 car in the upcoming DTM season which will consist of eight rounds with 16 races across Germany and Europe. The opening round of the season will take place from 18 to 20 June in Monza, Italy. The series will then visit the Norisring (2 to 4 July), Lausitzring (23 to 25 July), Zolder (6 to 8 August), Nürburgring (20 to 22 August), Red Bull Ring (3 to 5 September) and Assen (17 to 19 September), before the Hockenheimring hosts the grand finale from 1 to 3 October. 

    Arjun Maini said, “I am absolutely delighted to be driving for Mercedes-AMG with Getspeed in DTM. My first real experience of the championship came in 2015 when I was competing in Formula 3 and we drove on the same weekend as DTM. The atmosphere was something I had never experienced before. I feel privileged to finally live out one of my dreams. The series enjoys a fine reputation around the world and is the perfect opportunity for me to test myself against rapid GT3 drivers. The icing on the cake is obviously the fact that I will be racing in the championship with one of the best car brands on the planet. Mercedes-AMG needs no introduction and I’m looking forward to what I hope will be a long and successful partnership,”

    • Mercedes AMG
    • Arjun Maini
    • DTM
    • 2021 DTM
    • GetSpeed
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS to be unveiled on 15 April
     Next 
    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross spotted again; interior details leaked

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Arjun Maini to enter 2021 DTM racing with Mercedes-AMG team, GetSpeed