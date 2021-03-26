Arjun Maini to enter 2021 DTM racing with Mercedes-AMG team, GetSpeed

- 2021 DTM season to be held in June 2021

- Will mark India’s entry in DTM

Indian racing car driver, Arjun Maini will lead the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team, GetSpeed in the upcoming 2021 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) racing series slated to be held from 18 June 2021. Maini will be the first Indian to compete in endurance racing.

The young racer will be taking the wheel behind the tri-coloured GT3 car in the upcoming DTM season which will consist of eight rounds with 16 races across Germany and Europe. The opening round of the season will take place from 18 to 20 June in Monza, Italy. The series will then visit the Norisring (2 to 4 July), Lausitzring (23 to 25 July), Zolder (6 to 8 August), Nürburgring (20 to 22 August), Red Bull Ring (3 to 5 September) and Assen (17 to 19 September), before the Hockenheimring hosts the grand finale from 1 to 3 October.

Arjun Maini said, “I am absolutely delighted to be driving for Mercedes-AMG with Getspeed in DTM. My first real experience of the championship came in 2015 when I was competing in Formula 3 and we drove on the same weekend as DTM. The atmosphere was something I had never experienced before. I feel privileged to finally live out one of my dreams. The series enjoys a fine reputation around the world and is the perfect opportunity for me to test myself against rapid GT3 drivers. The icing on the cake is obviously the fact that I will be racing in the championship with one of the best car brands on the planet. Mercedes-AMG needs no introduction and I’m looking forward to what I hope will be a long and successful partnership,”