Mercedes-Benz EQS to be unveiled on 15 April

-Electric version of the S-Class

-Expected range of 700km

It is official, Mercedes-Benz' third dedicated full electric vehicle will be an electric version of the S-Class and will have its global unveil on 15 April. It's based on the Vision EQS concept and spy shots tell us that in production guise it is expected to look like a sporty version of the S-Class.

Some details of the car have already emerged on the internet and this includes a range of 700km, a 108kWh battery pack and a motor producing around 469bhp. Mercedes has revealed a new generation of screens for the EQS which it has aptly dubbed the MBUX hyper screen. Official images have already revealed that the hyper screen stretch the length of the dashboard and even offer a smaller screen for the passenger side.

The EQS is also expected to debut Mercedes’ latest autonomous driver technology and safety systems that will make its way into lower-spec Mercedes models over the next few years. We expect that Mercedes will bring the EQS to India once it goes on sale as part of its electric offerings in the country.