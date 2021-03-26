Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG launched: Details explained

- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

- Gets AMG-specific styling inside out

Mercedes-Benz launched the performance-focused version of the A-Class Limousine, the A35 AMG yesterday with a price tag of Rs 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It only looks more sharp and aggressive than the standard version, but the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine under the bonnet makes it a true enthusiast’s car.

The A35 gets an AMG front apron that includes an AMG-specific front grille, multibeam LED headlamps, a revised front bumper with splitter and dual chrome trims on the side air inlets. It rides on a bigger set of 18-inch five-spoke AMG alloy wheels. The rear looks striking too with the sleek adaptive LED tail lamps and the diffuser type look at the bottom flanked by function dual exhaust pipes finished in chrome.

On the inside, the three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is stitched in Nappa leather while the standard seats are swapped for sports seats with gloss-black centre console and contrast red colour seatbelts. Other bits like the dual-screen setup, ambient lighting, sliding panoramic sunroof, reverse parking camera, active brake assist, and Mercedes Me connect with Alexa.

The talking point of A35 is the engine. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine pumps out 301bhp and 400Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The 4Matic sends power to all four wheels and acceleration from 0 to 100kmph is reached in 4.8 seconds. After GLC 43 AMG Coupe, the A35 AMG is the second model to be assembled locally in India at the brand's Pune plant.