New Honda HR-V e:HEV hybrid breaks cover

- Offers more cabin space than before

- Will go on sale in European markets by late-2021

Honda has taken the wraps off the all-new HR-V hybrid in a digital reveal marking a new era for the mid-size crossover. The new-gen HR-V will only be available in this e:HEV hybrid guise, being the third model in the carmaker’s line-up after the Jazz and CR-V to gain this powertrain.

Adopting Honda’s new 'man maximum, machine minimum' (M/M) development principle, the third-gen HR-V takes a departure from its earlier styling. It now looks like a generic Chinese-origin electric SUV to a great extent. Its coupe-SUV styling is overshadowed by plain lines, smooth surfaces and simple-looking horizontal louvred grille incorporating Honda’s blue logo.

The headlamps look like a sleeker version of the ones seen in the new City. At the back, there is a familiar-looking clear-lens LED taillight setup running across the tailgate. Being a crossover, there’s black cladding around and faux skid plates both fore and aft. One interesting element is the hideaway rear-door handle.

On the inside, the thoroughly modern cabin is, in typical Honda fashion, simple yet functional. There’s a massive floating display dominating the dash. The rest of the elements found all around the cabin are borrowed from other cars in the Honda line-up. Honda claims a great deal of research has gone into the development of the L-shaped air vents which subtly directs a stream of air along the windows and the windshield to the roof, creating a vortex beside and above occupants.

Owing to the hybrid nature, there’s more cabin space liberated on the inside while the rear seats have been given an additional recline compared to the outgoing model. Although the dimensions are similar to the previous model, the new HR-V claims to offer greater legroom and shoulder space – how much though Honda doesn’t clarify in numbers.

The Japanese carmaker has remained tightlipped about the powertrain details as well. But since it wears the e:HEV badge, we could expect either the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder from the new-gen Jazz hybrid or the 2.0-litre scrounged from the CR-V hybrid. More details regarding the engine output and performance are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The all-new Honda HR-V e:HEV is slated to go on sale in the European markets in late 2021. Indian debut of the standard HR-V has been long-awaited. Whether or not this one makes it remains to be seen.