Lamborghini Urus sets new high-speed record on the ice of Lake Baikal

Lamborghini participated in the Days of Speed on the ice of Lake Baikal, and the Urus recorded a maximum speed of 298kmph during the event. The model also set the 1,000 metre record, with an average speed of 114kmph from a standing start.

Piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder, Andrey Leontyev, the maximum recorded speed of the Lamborghini Urus during the sprint was 298 kmph, despite significant warming of the ice on the world's deepest lake. During the practice runs, the model had reached a maximum speed of 302 kmph. The official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

The annual Days of Speed festival was held between 10 March and 13 March, 2021. Organised by LAV-racing company, this sports event is dedicated to setting record speeds on ice. The event adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation).

Speaking on the occasion, Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS, said, 'Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalleled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars. This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route, or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published.'