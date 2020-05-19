Hyundai workshops to start Corona Warriors camp from tomorrow

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a Corona Warriors Camp, which will be conducted from 20-31 May across all Hyundai Workshops operational as per Government guidelines. This is a unique campaign formulated with various service offerings as a token of gratitude towards its customers battling the Coronavirus pandemic on the forefront.

All healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, paramedics and even the police and government officials can avail all the services offered under this initiative. They will be eligible for a priority service along with a complimentary checking of the air-conditioning system. A top-wash is being offered without any charge, while a hi-touch point sanitisation service can also be availed. Discounts are being offered on cabin sanitisation, labour charges and even on the purchase of air purifiers, road-side assistance and extended warranty.

Additionally, the carmaker has special offers for all medical professionals even on the purchase of select Hyundai cars. This is indeed a great initiative to salute all the workforce involved in spearheading the battle against this COVID-19 outbreak. Hyundai has been resourceful right from the start when the pandemic and the national lockdown were announced. The carmaker has been constantly coming up with measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, and also adding to relief efforts amidst this global crisis.