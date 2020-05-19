Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Triber AMT launched: Why should you buy?

Renault Triber AMT launched: Why should you buy?

May 19, 2020, 04:47 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Renault Triber AMT launched: Why should you buy?

Renault Triber is now available with an EASY-R AMT option at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6.18 lakh. The BS6 compliant Triber AMT is available in three variants – RXL, RXT and RXZ. These AMT variants cost an additional Rs 40,000 over the manual transmission variants. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Triber AMT.

What’s good?

The AMT option offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience, particularly in city traffic conditions. The vehicle is available in seven-seat configuration with different seating modes like – Life Mode, Tribe Mode, Surf Mode and Camp Mode. Moreover, the AMT variants also get more than 25 key features as standard. 

What is not so good?

It comes mated to a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that is likely to feel underpowered. A bigger petrol engine with an AMT option could have generated better performance. 

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec RXZ AMT is a good option to buy as it offers two side airbags in the front in addition to the standard dual airbags. In terms of features, it gets start/stop button, rear camera, rear defogger with washer and wiper, styled flex wheels, LED DRLs and more. 

Specification

Petrol 

1.0-litre, three-cylinder ENERGY petrol – 72bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm at 3,500rpm 

AMT gearbox 

Did you know?

With the third row seats in place, the Triber offers 84-litres of boot space. Remove the third row seats and you get a boot space of 625-litres.

  • Renault
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

