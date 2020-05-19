Mahindra launches new finance schemes

- Mahindra has announced special schemes for COVID-19 warriors

- The company is also offering the option of owning a BS6 Pickup for the same EMI as the BS4 model

Mahindra has announced a number of new finance schemes to ease the burden on its customers during these challenging times. These schemes include special offers for COVID-19 warriors, lower rate of interest and numerous offers on EMI’s.

Under the special finance schemes for COVID-19 warriors, doctors will receive a waiver of 50% on the processing fee and the option to buy now and pay later (90 day moratorium). The company is also offering BS6 Pick-up vehicles under the same EMI cost as a BS4 vehicle. Also on offer is a high funding scheme for police personnel.

A few other offers include the option of owning a Mahindra vehicle and start of EMI payments in the next year or after 90 days with the moratorium scheme, 100% on-road funding, as well as Balloon and Step-Up EMI offerings to decrease the monthly payments. The latter includes lower amount for the first three EMI’s, 50% lower EMI for three months of every year in the loan tenure, 25% of loan payment at the end of the tenure and EMI’s starting at Rs 1,234 per lakh. Mahindra will also be offering the highest loan tenure under which the loan repayment can be completed after eight years with 7.75% rate of interest and funding for the yellow-plates/ taxi model purchases.

Speaking about these new finance schemes, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “The introduction of these unique financing schemes is one more step by Mahindra to support its customers during these challenging times. The bedrock of each one of our schemes is to provide financial flexibility and peace of mind to our customers, especially for our COVID-19 warriors who are providing unparalleled support at this point in time. Together with the various digital interventions which Mahindra has recently announced both in its sales and service, these offerings will provide our customers with a holistic buying and owing experience for a Mahindra vehicle.”