  Home
  News
  • Hyundai Verna facelift - Top 8 segment-first features

Hyundai Verna facelift - Top 8 segment-first features

April 01, 2020, 07:19 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
13155 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna facelift - Top 8 segment-first features

Hyundai Motors India launched the new Verna facelift with prices starting form Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom India). It receives updates to its exteriors, especially the fascia along with feature additions. Here then, are the top eight segment-first features that the Verna gets.

1. Wireless Charging

Wireless charging is fast becoming a necessary convenience feature in modern cars and it has become increasingly common in all the newer Hyundai cars. Like the Venue, Elantra, Tucson facelift, Aura and the Grand i10 Nios, the Verna facelift too comes loaded with wireless charging.

2. Ventilated Front Seats

Hyundai Verna Interior

Another important comfort feature that's seen in some of the premium Hyundai cars is ventilated seats. And mind you, this feature isn't available in some of the cars from higher segments as well. Like the pre-facelift model, the new Verna continues to get ventilated seats in the top-spec trim, which is a boon in India's hot summers.

3. Blue Link Connectivity

Hyundai Verna Exterior

Connected car tech and smart telematics is increasingly becoming popular in modern cars and Hyundai was the first brand in India to offer connected car tech in the Venue. This was followed by the Elantra facelift and the new-generation Creta. And now, the Verna facelift is the latest car to feature Hyundai Blue Link, which comes with 45 smart connectivity features.

4. Arkamys Music System

Like its predecessor, the Hyundai Verna facelift continues to come loaded with Arkamys premium sound system, which is standard across the range. It is the only C-segment sedan to get acoustics tuned by Arkamys.

5. Hands-free Boot Opening

Hyundai Verna Exterior

The Hyundai Verna facelift comes with 'Smart Boot' functionality, which is nothing but hands-free boot opening. This feature allows the user to automatically open the tailgate by standing in close proximity to the boot, provided you have the key fob with you.

6. Fully-digital Instrument Console

Hyundai Verna Interior

The Verna facelift is the only sedan in its class to feature a fully-digital instrument console. What's more, it also gets a 4.2-inch driver information display (MID) that displays a multitude of data to the driver.

7. Emergency Stop Signal

The new Hyundai Verna also gets an emergency stop signal feature, which is a significant safety feature. Under panic braking, it flashes the hazard lights to alert the oncoming traffic and prevent a possible mishap.

8. Rear USB Port

In addition to a 12V power socket, the new Hyundai Verna also gets a first-in-segment USB port at the back.  

  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Hyundai Verna features
  • Verna features
Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

49 Likes
44837 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2120 Likes
403333 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
