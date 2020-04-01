Hyundai Verna facelift - Top 8 segment-first features

Hyundai Motors India launched the new Verna facelift with prices starting form Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom India). It receives updates to its exteriors, especially the fascia along with feature additions. Here then, are the top eight segment-first features that the Verna gets.

1. Wireless Charging

Wireless charging is fast becoming a necessary convenience feature in modern cars and it has become increasingly common in all the newer Hyundai cars. Like the Venue, Elantra, Tucson facelift, Aura and the Grand i10 Nios, the Verna facelift too comes loaded with wireless charging.

2. Ventilated Front Seats

Another important comfort feature that's seen in some of the premium Hyundai cars is ventilated seats. And mind you, this feature isn't available in some of the cars from higher segments as well. Like the pre-facelift model, the new Verna continues to get ventilated seats in the top-spec trim, which is a boon in India's hot summers.

3. Blue Link Connectivity

Connected car tech and smart telematics is increasingly becoming popular in modern cars and Hyundai was the first brand in India to offer connected car tech in the Venue. This was followed by the Elantra facelift and the new-generation Creta. And now, the Verna facelift is the latest car to feature Hyundai Blue Link, which comes with 45 smart connectivity features.

4. Arkamys Music System

Like its predecessor, the Hyundai Verna facelift continues to come loaded with Arkamys premium sound system, which is standard across the range. It is the only C-segment sedan to get acoustics tuned by Arkamys.

5. Hands-free Boot Opening

The Hyundai Verna facelift comes with 'Smart Boot' functionality, which is nothing but hands-free boot opening. This feature allows the user to automatically open the tailgate by standing in close proximity to the boot, provided you have the key fob with you.

6. Fully-digital Instrument Console

The Verna facelift is the only sedan in its class to feature a fully-digital instrument console. What's more, it also gets a 4.2-inch driver information display (MID) that displays a multitude of data to the driver.

7. Emergency Stop Signal

The new Hyundai Verna also gets an emergency stop signal feature, which is a significant safety feature. Under panic braking, it flashes the hazard lights to alert the oncoming traffic and prevent a possible mishap.

8. Rear USB Port

In addition to a 12V power socket, the new Hyundai Verna also gets a first-in-segment USB port at the back.