  • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol likely to launched soon

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol likely to launched soon

April 01, 2020, 07:24 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol likely to launched soon

- Maruti Suzuki website teases petrol S-Cross

- Showcased at 2020 Auto Expo 

- Powered by 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with SHVS mild-hybrid

Maruti Suzuki showcased the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki S-Cross at the Auto Expo 2020. This time around, the company has teased the S-Cross petrol on the India website, thereby indicating on its possible launch sometime soon. The diesel version has been discontinued in India. Visually, the S-Cross petrol has retained its familiar face, while changes are limited to a new engine and some feature additions. 

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque, and comes with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid. This dual-battery mild-hybrid system comes with an integrated starter generator. This engine comes mated a five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed torque converter automatic option. 

Similar to the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift, the S-Cross will also get a coloured multi information display, latest infotainment system, standard safety features and more.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.86 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.03 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.57 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.71 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.61 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.8 Lakh onwards

