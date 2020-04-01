Please Tell Us Your City

New Honda cars won’t feature touchscreen AC controls

April 01, 2020, 07:47 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Honda has revealed that is future cars will not feature a touchpad to control the AC, unlike what’s available in the current-gen Honda Jazz and City. The main reason for moving to analogue controls for the climate control system is to increase safety and convenience.

While offering touchscreen controls may seem modern, it is far from being intuitive. Honda reasons that such systems requires the driver to take his/her eyes away from the road in order to control the heater temperature. It is not only a convenience issue, but also maximizes the risk of a potential mishap.

In this regard, the upcoming fifth-gen Honda City, expected to be launched here in the weeks to come, will feature rotary controls to set the AC temperature and the fan speed. In fact, the new-gen Honda Jazz and the fully electric Honda e also features physical controls for the air-con system.

