CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Venue outsells Kia Sonet in November 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    17,736 Views
    Hyundai Venue outsells Kia Sonet in November 2021

    - Hyundai Venue registers 7,932-unit sales last month

    - Kia Sonet registered 4,719-unit sales in November 2021

    The competition in the compact-SUV segment has intensified in recent times with the new product launches. Among a range of compact SUVs which are currently on sale in India, the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet are two strong players in this segment.

    Hyundai Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

    Back in November, Hyundai Venue outsold the Kia Sonet in the country by a considerable margin. Despite a 14 per cent drop in sales, Hyundai Venue registered 7,932-unit sales last month as compared to 9,265-unit sales in November 2020. Moreover, the Venue also claimed the third rank in terms of sales in the compact-SUV segment. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet has witnessed a 41 per cent drop with 4,719-unit sales last month as compared to 11,417-unit sales in the same period last year. The significant drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

    Hyundai Venue Right Front Three Quarter

    Although the supply of semiconductors has shown some signs of improvement, there is a considerable shortfall in supply as compared to the industry demand. Its effects are also expected to be seen for the most part of 2022.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    All-electric BMW i4 coming to India in mid-2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5860 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 31.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.08 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5860 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue outsells Kia Sonet in November 2021