Hyundai Venue outsells Kia Sonet in November 2021

- Hyundai Venue registers 7,932-unit sales last month

- Kia Sonet registered 4,719-unit sales in November 2021

The competition in the compact-SUV segment has intensified in recent times with the new product launches. Among a range of compact SUVs which are currently on sale in India, the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet are two strong players in this segment.

Back in November, Hyundai Venue outsold the Kia Sonet in the country by a considerable margin. Despite a 14 per cent drop in sales, Hyundai Venue registered 7,932-unit sales last month as compared to 9,265-unit sales in November 2020. Moreover, the Venue also claimed the third rank in terms of sales in the compact-SUV segment. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet has witnessed a 41 per cent drop with 4,719-unit sales last month as compared to 11,417-unit sales in the same period last year. The significant drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Although the supply of semiconductors has shown some signs of improvement, there is a considerable shortfall in supply as compared to the industry demand. Its effects are also expected to be seen for the most part of 2022.