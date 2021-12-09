CarWale
    All-electric BMW i4 coming to India in mid-2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    489 Views
    All-electric BMW i4 coming to India in mid-2022

    German luxury carmaker BMW recently announced its plans to launch the fully-electric iX SUV in India on 13 December 2021. Now, the brand is also going to bring the i4 to the country sometime at the end of the second quarter next year. That said, the electric sedan is likely to be available in two variants.

    BMW Front View

    BMW has shown off a novel design philosophy in the form of the i4’s exterior. The sedan features the tallest grille ever fitted to a BMW sedan, setting the i4 apart from the traditional combustion engine vehicles by the automaker. However, this sedan still bears the signature BMW elements such as the quad-hexagon daytime running lights and slender rear L-shaped LED lights. In addition, being the 4 Series derivative, the i4 also flaunts its coupé-style roofline.

    BMW Left Rear Three Quarter

    Like the exterior, the interior of this electric BMW stands out, thanks to the new displays. The German carmaker has given a 12.3-inch driver information display fused with the largest touchscreen fitted to any BMW ever - it is a 14.9-inch high-resolution display. Also, the i4 will come equipped with the latest iDrive OS 8. Apart from screens, the i4 uses premium eco-friendly upholstery for the interior, but customers can also pick leather instead.

    BMW Dashboard

    The electric sedan gets an 80.7kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP certified range of up to 590km. And the i4 is capable of generating 335bhp and 470Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it supports chargers ranging from 11kW to 205kW.

    BMW Rear View
    Mahindra XUV700 MX base variant arrives at dealerships

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

