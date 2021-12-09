CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 MX base variant arrives at dealerships

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,885 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 MX base variant arrives at dealerships

    - The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India earlier this year

    - The company is already working on a new variant that could be called AX7 S

    Earlier this week, Mahindra commenced deliveries of the diesel-powered variants of the XUV700, details of which are available here. Now, according to data shared on the web, the base MX variant of the SV has begun arriving at local dealerships.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant finished in the shade of Dazzling Silver was spotted at a dealer yard. Feature highlights of the variant include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch analogue instrument cluster, smart door handles, tilt-adjustable steering, LED tail lights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, and Android Auto connectivity.

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    The Mahindra XUV700 MX variant, compared to the top-spec AX7 L version, misses out on a few features such as the fog lights, alloy wheels, a fully-digital instrument console, electric smart door handles, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and drive modes. To read the variant-wise features of the XUV700, click here.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant is offered with a 2.2 mStallion turbo-petrol engine as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit. The MX variant of the model is available only with a five-seat layout. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.

    Image Source

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    All-electric BMW i4 coming to India in mid-2022
     Next 
    Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4456 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 31.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.83 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.51 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4456 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 MX base variant arrives at dealerships