Mahindra XUV700 MX base variant arrives at dealerships

- The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India earlier this year

- The company is already working on a new variant that could be called AX7 S

Earlier this week, Mahindra commenced deliveries of the diesel-powered variants of the XUV700, details of which are available here. Now, according to data shared on the web, the base MX variant of the SV has begun arriving at local dealerships.

As seen in the images here, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant finished in the shade of Dazzling Silver was spotted at a dealer yard. Feature highlights of the variant include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch analogue instrument cluster, smart door handles, tilt-adjustable steering, LED tail lights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, and Android Auto connectivity.

The Mahindra XUV700 MX variant, compared to the top-spec AX7 L version, misses out on a few features such as the fog lights, alloy wheels, a fully-digital instrument console, electric smart door handles, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and drive modes. To read the variant-wise features of the XUV700, click here.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant is offered with a 2.2 mStallion turbo-petrol engine as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit. The MX variant of the model is available only with a five-seat layout. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.

Image Source