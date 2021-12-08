Mahindra XUV700 diesel variant deliveries begin

- Petrol-powered Mahindra XUV700 deliveries began in October 2021

- The company is said to be working on a new AX7 Smart pack variant of the SUV

The all-new Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company began deliveries of the petrol-powered variant of the SUV back in October, details of which are available here.

Now, Mahindra has confirmed that the brand has begun delivering the diesel variants of the model to its customers across the country. The diesel variant is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk engine that is available in two states of tune, while the petrol variant is propelled by a 2.0-litre, mStallion engine. Both motors are offered with six-speed manual and automatic units. We have driven the new XUV700 and you can read our review here.

Feature-wise, the Mahindra XUV700 gets all-LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators, a new multi-slat grille with the new Mahindra logo, fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and a pair of wraparound LED tail lights. Inside, the SUV comes equipped with dual, fully digital screens (one unit each for the infotainment system and instrument console), electric parking brake, ADAS, AdrenoX connectivity, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Sony-sourced music system with 12 speakers, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and drive modes. The company is also said to be working on a new variant of the model called AX7 S, and you can read all about it here.