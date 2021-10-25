CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 deliveries begin

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,255 Views
    - The Mahindra XUV700 petrol deliveries have commenced

    - Deliveries of the diesel-powered variants will start in November 2021

    Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the XUV700 about a month after the prices of the all the variants were officially announced on 30 September, 2021. The model in question that was delivered is an AX7 L petrol AT 7-seater variant.

    While deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 petrol variants have commenced, the deliveries of the diesel variants are scheduled to begin in the last week of November 2021. The company has already received more than 50,000 bookings for the model, which accounts for six months of production for the SUV.

    The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five colours across four variants that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, details of which are available here. The SUV is also available with five-seat and seven-seat configurations.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre, mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine. These motors are paired to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
