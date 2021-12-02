CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 S variant details leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart pack variant will be positioned below the AX7 L variant

    - The new variant is expected to be launched soon

    Mahindra launched the XUV700 SUV in the country earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is currently available in four variants including MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. Additionally, the AX7 variant is offered with a luxury pack.

    Now, according to a new document leaked on the web, the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 will soon be offered with an S or Smart pack. As seen in the image, the new variant will be positioned below the AX7 L and will miss out on features such as ADAS, ESP driver knee airbag, drive modes, electric parking brake, wireless charger, electric door handles with passive keyless entry, telescopic steering and driver drowsiness detection.

    On the outside, the new Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart pack variant receives feature highlights in the form of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, smart door handles (manual), LED headlamps, LED tail lights, sequential turn indicators, front fog lights, and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the new variant comes equipped with cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, valet mode, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, dual 10.25-inch screens, 12 speaker Sony-sourced audio system, AdrenoX connectivity, 360-degree camera, blind view monitoring, auto-booster headlamps, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Mahindra XUV700 Front View

    Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 S variant is likely to be offered with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here. The leaked image suggests that the new variant will be priced Rs 20,000 lower than the AX7 L version, although an official announcement regarding the price is yet to be made. Stay tuned for updates.

