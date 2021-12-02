Maserati MC20 mid-engine speedster priced at Rs 3.65 crore

- Powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces a massive 641bhp and 730Nm of torque

The Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati has revealed the price for its super sports car, the MC20 in India and we are the first to reveal it. The Maserati MC20 is priced at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). Booking for this vehicle commenced in June and the deliveries are expected to begin in February 2022.

Mechanically, the MC20 mid-engine speedster is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that put out a maniacal 641bhp and 730Nm of torque! This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a manual or an optional automatic slip differential. The MC20 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 2.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 325kmph. The vehicle offers four bespoke driving modes – GT, Sport, Corsa, and Wet. For added convenience, the optional suspension lifter function enables the driver to raise the front axle by 50mm, at speed of up to 40kmph, by just pressing a button. If faster, the system will automatically return the suspension to its normal ride height.

Visually, the Maserati MC20 scores full marks in terms of looks. The vehicle gets a muscular design and aerodynamic elements all around. To deliver superior driving experience the MC20 features a pronounced front splitter while the rear features an aggressive diffuser. The vehicle is available in six colour options – Nero Enigma (black), Rosso Vincente, Grigio Mistero (red), Giallo Genio (grey), Bianco Audace (white), and Blu Infinito (blue). Maserati claims that the thermal management and the hump-shaped underbody have been extensively studied to deliver maximum aerodynamic efficiency. Interestingly, the MC20 is the Maserati to offer butterfly doors.

The interior is practical and free from unnecessary clutter. The MC20 gets Alcantara leather and carbon fibre elements all around. Behind the three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, the vehicle gets a 10.2-inch next-gen TFT instrument cluster, while the dashboard is adorned by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the MC20 is also the first Maserati to offer the optional Sonus faber high-premium audio system.