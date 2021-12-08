Audi India inaugurates a new pre-owned showroom in Chandigarh

- Known as Audi Approved Plus Chandigarh, the showroom is located at Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh

- The five-car showroom is spread across an area of 3500 square feet

Audi India has inaugurated its pre-owned luxury car showroom, known as Audi Approved: Plus in Chandigarh. The new showroom, which is spread across an area of 3500 square feet, is located at Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh.

As a part of the pre-owned car program, every vehicle sold under the Audi Approved: Plus dealerships undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections at more than 300 multi-point checks, along with a full road test. The program also offers benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, 24x7 Audi Road Side Assistance (RSA), and complete service history of the car.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have observed that the demand for pre-owned luxury cars is rising in the region. The inauguration of Audi Approved: plus in Chandigarh is in line with our plans to tap into the demand and expand our pre-owned car business and our retail network. The facility will provide a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that are well-examined to provide peace of mind to our customers. At Audi India, we also offer 2 years of unlimited kilometres warranty on our certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we have set the ball rolling to bring the unmatched Audi experience to newer regions.”