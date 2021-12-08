Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000

- Prices hiked across all variants

- Available with two engine options

Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Compass SUV. The refreshed version of the five-seat SUV was launched earlier this year. While the first price increase was levied in October 2021, this is the second price escalation where the ex-showroom prices have gone up by up to Rs 58,000.

All petrol and diesel variants of the Compass except the Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT get expensive by Rs 50,000. The Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT gets expensive by Rs 58,000. In the previous price revision, the Sport and Longitude (O) received a hike of Rs 10,000. To know more about it, click here.

The feature highlights of the 2021 Jeep Compass include LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-pane sunroof, front ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and electrically-adjustable front seats.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass is powered by 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter is punchier with an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both the guises can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the petrol mill gets a seven-speed DCT while the diesel derivative is coupled with a nine-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive setup. We have driven the Jeep Compass and you can read our first-drive review here.