CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG India to introduce its second EV in early 2023

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    9,478 Views
    MG India to introduce its second EV in early 2023

    - Will be based on a new global platform 

    - To be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

    MG Motor India has given out the details of its next offering for the Indian market. After launching the tech-loaded Astor mid-size SUV, the carmaker is now looking to introduce an affordable electric vehicle that will be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The new electric crossover will be based on a global platform and will lock horns with the Tata Nexon EV

    MG ZS EV Front Fender

    However, the wait is long. MG’s second EV will only make its debut in early 2023. MG states that the EV will be heavily localised with locally assembled battery pack, electric motors, and other major parts. This will help the upcoming electric crossover to bear an affordable price tag and will be sloted below the ZS EV

    MG ZS EV EV Car Charging Input Plug

    MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba, said, “It is actually a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for mass market for all the emerging markets including India. We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste.”

    MG ZS EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, the electric vehicle line-up of the carmaker in India comprises the ZS EV. The electric SUV sources its power from a 44.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 419km. The electric motor is tuned for a power output of 141bhp and 350Nm of torque with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV is available with a starting price of Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals Kona Electric. We have driven the ZS EV and you can read our first-drive review here.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue outsells Kia Sonet in November 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5161 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 31.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 22.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 22.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 22.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 23.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.19 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 22.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 23.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5161 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG India to introduce its second EV in early 2023