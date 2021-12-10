MG India to introduce its second EV in early 2023

- Will be based on a new global platform

- To be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

MG Motor India has given out the details of its next offering for the Indian market. After launching the tech-loaded Astor mid-size SUV, the carmaker is now looking to introduce an affordable electric vehicle that will be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The new electric crossover will be based on a global platform and will lock horns with the Tata Nexon EV.

However, the wait is long. MG’s second EV will only make its debut in early 2023. MG states that the EV will be heavily localised with locally assembled battery pack, electric motors, and other major parts. This will help the upcoming electric crossover to bear an affordable price tag and will be sloted below the ZS EV.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba, said, “It is actually a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for mass market for all the emerging markets including India. We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste.”

Currently, the electric vehicle line-up of the carmaker in India comprises the ZS EV. The electric SUV sources its power from a 44.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 419km. The electric motor is tuned for a power output of 141bhp and 350Nm of torque with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV is available with a starting price of Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals Kona Electric. We have driven the ZS EV and you can read our first-drive review here.