Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre diesel Vs Tata Nexon 1.5-litre diesel: Spec comparison

Hyundai has given its Venue sub-four compact SUV a little tweak in the form of a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. This motor replaces the older 1.4-litre unit and makes the Venue the second vehicle in the Hyundai family to get this upgrade. It’s most major rival is of course the Tata Nexon which went through a major facelift just a short while ago and is also powered by a 1.5-litre diesel. Here is how they stack up against each other.

Engine

This is the main highlight of this update for the Venue. It switches from the 1.4-litre unit to a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 99bhp/240Nm and is offered only with a six-speed manual. The Nexon’s 1.5-litre is BS6 compliant and produces 108bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual.

Exterior

Two approaches to the same challenge- squeezing a bigger design into a compact space. In the case of the Venue it is the traditional approach of boxy sharp lines combined with a significant overhang in the front. The Tata Nexon on the other hand is little more new generation with crossover leanings thanks to the forward leaning stance, flared wheel arches and a roofline that slopes downwards heavily at the rear. Both cars embody the approaches taken by their respective parent companies with regard to SUVs and are currently the entry-level models on offer.

Interior and features

Both cars measure on similar scales in terms of cabin numbers across the first and second row. Even the boot space is quite similar with the Venue getting 350-litres and the Nexon slightly ahead at 36-litres. Given their pricing and position, both cars have features like touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, power windows, power ORVMs. Both cars offer various forms of connected car technology though the Venue’s system is more comprehensive.

Conclusion

1.5-litre seems to be the key to the diesel game in this segment and the Venue has jumped on the bandwagon. On paper, the numbers seem quite good and we should be able to give you a full idea once we drive the car. However, as compared to the Nexon, it doesn’t offer a two-pedal setup even in the top spec models.