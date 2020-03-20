Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre diesel Vs Tata Nexon 1.5-litre diesel: Spec comparison

Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre diesel Vs Tata Nexon 1.5-litre diesel: Spec comparison

March 20, 2020, 05:44 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
14367 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre diesel Vs Tata Nexon 1.5-litre diesel: Spec comparison

Hyundai has given its Venue sub-four compact SUV a little tweak in the form of a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. This motor replaces the older 1.4-litre unit and makes the Venue the second vehicle in the Hyundai family to get this upgrade. It’s most major rival is of course the Tata Nexon which went through a major facelift just a short while ago and is also powered by a 1.5-litre diesel. Here is how they stack up against each other. 

Engine 

This is the main highlight of this update for the Venue. It switches from the 1.4-litre unit to a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 99bhp/240Nm and is offered only with a six-speed manual. The Nexon’s 1.5-litre is BS6 compliant and produces 108bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual.

Exterior 

Two approaches to the same challenge- squeezing a bigger design into a compact space. In the case of the Venue it is the traditional approach of boxy sharp lines combined with a significant overhang in the front. The Tata Nexon on the other hand is little more new generation with crossover leanings thanks to the forward leaning stance, flared wheel arches and a roofline that slopes downwards heavily at the rear. Both cars embody the approaches taken by their respective parent companies with regard to SUVs and are currently the entry-level models on offer. 

Interior and features 

Both cars measure on similar scales in terms of cabin numbers across the first and second row. Even the boot space is quite similar with the Venue getting 350-litres and the Nexon slightly ahead at 36-litres. Given their pricing and position, both cars have features like touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, power windows, power ORVMs. Both cars offer various forms of connected car technology though the Venue’s system is more comprehensive. 

Conclusion 

1.5-litre seems to be the key to the diesel game in this segment and the Venue has jumped on the bandwagon. On paper, the numbers seem quite good and we should be able to give you a full idea once we drive the car. However, as compared to the Nexon, it doesn’t offer a two-pedal setup even in the top spec models. 

     

  • Tata
  • Hyundai
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Nexon XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • Venue SX 1.5 (O) CRDi Dual Tone
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2071 Likes
397324 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2411 Likes
200954 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in