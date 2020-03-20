All-new Hyundai Elantra: Now in pictures

The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra was revealed to the world a few days ago and set tongues wagging. The new Elantra has an evolutionary design over its equally divisively designed predecessor, but everything’s been turned to over 11. The Elantra facelift was launched in India mere five months ago so it is possible this crazy-looking all-new version will make its way here only late next year. Here’s a closer look at the new Elantra in all its weird glory.

The new Elantra’s overall height has been reduced by 20mm, but gains 56mm in total length, 20mm in wheelbase length and 25mm in overall width as compared to the outgoing car. This helps it look sleeker than before, without sacrificing interior space.

The implementation of Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ theme is the most extreme in the Elantra than any other car/SUV in the company’s lineup. This is because of what the company calls ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design.

The ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design is most noticeable in the design of the side panels of the Elantra. These look like the way low-polygons are used in many indie-games, they look geometrically designed but in a deliberate fashion.

The geometric design is also evident in the jewel-pattern ‘cascading’ grille which flows into the upturned headlamps.

All alloy wheel options, including 15-, 16- and 17-inch units get the same ‘Parametric Dynamics’ theme.

At the rear, the taillamps look similar to what Audi has done with the A8L, a horizontal line extends from one end to the other.

The rear-three quarter shows how the roof now forms a notchback design, more pronounced than in the previous model.

The Elantra’s interior is an ‘immersive cocoon’ says Hyundai. The driver-focussed, airplane cockpit inspiration is evident.

The highlight of the dashboard are the two connected 10.25-inch digital displays, one for the infotainment system and the other as the instrument cluster.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available as standard, but the new Elantra debuts wireless versions of both to the Hyundai stable. Unlike present systems, there is no need to physically connect the phone to start these smartphone mirroring systems.

The Elantra is available with a hybrid powertrain for the US market. An electric motor powered by a 1.32 kWh battery complements a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor for a combined fuel-efficiency of 21.26kmpl in the US-specific EPA driving cycle.

The Hyundai Elantra is not expected to be launched in India anytime soon, considering the current-gen facelift was launched just five months ago.