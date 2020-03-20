Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  All-new Hyundai Elantra: Now in pictures

All-new Hyundai Elantra: Now in pictures

March 20, 2020, 04:26 PM IST by Siddharth
8326 Views
Be the first to comment
All-new Hyundai Elantra: Now in pictures

The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra was revealed to the world a few days ago and set tongues wagging. The new Elantra has an evolutionary design over its equally divisively designed predecessor, but everything’s been turned to over 11. The Elantra facelift was launched in India mere five months ago so it is possible this crazy-looking all-new version will make its way here only late next year. Here’s a closer look at the new Elantra in all its weird glory.

Hyundai Elantra Front Left Three-Quarter

The new Elantra’s overall height has been reduced by 20mm, but gains 56mm in total length, 20mm in wheelbase length and 25mm in overall width as compared to the outgoing car. This helps it look sleeker than before, without sacrificing interior space.

Hyundai Elantra Front view

The implementation of Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ theme is the most extreme in the Elantra than any other car/SUV in the company’s lineup. This is because of what the company calls ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design.

Hyundai Elantra Right Side

The ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design is most noticeable in the design of the side panels of the Elantra. These look like the way low-polygons are used in many indie-games, they look geometrically designed but in a deliberate fashion.

Hyundai Elantra Front Grille

The geometric design is also evident in the jewel-pattern ‘cascading’ grille which flows into the upturned headlamps.

Hyundai Elantra Wheels-Tyres

All alloy wheel options, including 15-, 16- and 17-inch units get the same ‘Parametric Dynamics’ theme.

Hyundai Elantra Rear

At the rear, the taillamps look similar to what Audi has done with the A8L, a horizontal line extends from one end to the other.

Hyundai Elantra Rear Right Three-Quarter

The rear-three quarter shows how the roof now forms a notchback design, more pronounced than in the previous model.

Hyundai Elantra Dashboard

The Elantra’s interior is an ‘immersive cocoon’ says Hyundai. The driver-focussed, airplane cockpit inspiration is evident.

Hyundai Elantra Instrument cluster

The highlight of the dashboard are the two connected 10.25-inch digital displays, one for the infotainment system and the other as the instrument cluster.

Hyundai Elantra Interior

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available as standard, but the new Elantra debuts wireless versions of both to the Hyundai stable. Unlike present systems, there is no need to physically connect the phone to start these smartphone mirroring systems.

Hyundai Elantra Engine Bay

The Elantra is available with a hybrid powertrain for the US market. An electric motor powered by a 1.32 kWh battery complements a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor for a combined fuel-efficiency of 21.26kmpl in the US-specific EPA driving cycle.

Hyundai Elantra Front Right Three-Quarter

The Hyundai Elantra is not expected to be launched in India anytime soon, considering the current-gen facelift was launched just five months ago.  

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • New Elantra
Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

