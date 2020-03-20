Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel variants removed from official website; discontinued?

March 20, 2020, 04:23 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
433 Views
Be the first to comment
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel variants likely to have been discontinued due to BS6 emission norms

- The model is now offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has removed the diesel powered Ertiga from its official website, hinting that the diesel engine in the model could have been discontinued owing to the upcoming BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has not updated the 1.5-litre diesel engine to comply with BS6 emission norms, although test-mules have been recently spotted, hinting that it may make a comeback in the near future. The 1.5-litre diesel powered various Maruti Suzuki models such as the Ciaz and Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel was available in three variants including VDi, ZDi and ZDi Plus, priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, 10.69 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The model is now offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine while a CNG variant is also available in the VXi trim.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.36 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.71 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.33 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
45199 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

232 Likes
190984 Views

