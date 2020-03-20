Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel variants removed from official website; discontinued?

- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel variants likely to have been discontinued due to BS6 emission norms

- The model is now offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has removed the diesel powered Ertiga from its official website, hinting that the diesel engine in the model could have been discontinued owing to the upcoming BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has not updated the 1.5-litre diesel engine to comply with BS6 emission norms, although test-mules have been recently spotted, hinting that it may make a comeback in the near future. The 1.5-litre diesel powered various Maruti Suzuki models such as the Ciaz and Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel was available in three variants including VDi, ZDi and ZDi Plus, priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, 10.69 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The model is now offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine while a CNG variant is also available in the VXi trim.