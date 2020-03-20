Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched in India at Rs 5.89 lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched in India at Rs 5.89 lakh

March 20, 2020, 03:32 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
32456 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched in India at Rs 5.89 lakh

- This is a mid-life update for Maruti Suzuki’s compact sedan

- It is being offered with petrol power only and across four MT and three AT variants

Maruti Suzuki has launched an updated version of the Dzire compact sedan for the Indian car market at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are now four manual variants and three automatic variants (AGS) as well as two new colours on offer.

The most significant exterior update is a new face. This comprises a new grille, silver accents for the fog lamp housing as well as a new design for the two-tone diamond cut alloy wheels. Inside, you get the same beige and black cabin with wood accents on the dashboard. New to the car is Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay infotainment system with cloud based services and multiple modes of smart phone connectivity like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior

The engine on offer is Maruti Suzuki’s BS6 compliant 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT unit producing 89bhp/113Nm. This engine can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission. All versions of the car get dual front airbags, bigger brakes and ABS with EBD.

The Dzire is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze as well as cars like the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Honda Jazz.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, 'With over 55 per cent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next generation K-series engine with segment first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features. As a Company, we have believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers. The 2020 Dzire will help us to continue with our brand promise to offer products with state-of-the-art design and advanced technology to delight our customers.'

Prices for the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Lxi - Rs 5,89,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vxi - Rs 6,79,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vxi (AGS) -Rs 7,31,500

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi - Rs 7,48,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi (AGS) - Rs 8,00,500

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi+ - Rs 8,28,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi + (AGS)- Rs 8,80,500

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
45697 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

233 Likes
191325 Views

