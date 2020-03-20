Ruf shows off off-road-ready 911; the Rodeo Concept

- Might get 700bhp

- Inspiration taken from the 1978 911 SC rally car

Porsche makes some of the greatest sportscars in the world and if that wasn’t enough, legendary Porsche tuner Ruf is making those cars even more insane. RUF’s latest project involves tinkering with the new 911 in a bid to make it more off-road friendly. Now this isn’t the first time that one will see the 911 sportscar taking on the dirt. Porsche already went down that path successfully in 1978 with the 911 SC Safari rally car to compete in the East Africa Rally.

The Rodeo Concept is based on the latest CTR supercar, but instead of its road hugging properties the Rodeo gets raised suspension, all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, and extra body protection. Powering the car will either be a naturally aspirated engine or a twin-turbo setup, should it enter production. And should a buyer go with the twin-turbo option, they'd be looking at a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 good for 700 bhp.

Yes that’s plenty of horsepower just in case you decide to do some cross country touring. And it even looks the part. Proper body cladding on the sides, luggage rack and those auxiliary lights make it one of the coolest cars one will see on the road. We just hope it goes into production.